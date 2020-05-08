ALLEN, Roger Condon



Roger, 91, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by his son, Forrest Allen and niece, Kim Craven. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Marlena Allen in 2015, and his brother, Howard Allen, Jr. in 2011. He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1929 to parents, Howard and Clara Allen. He earned his B.A. at the University of Colorado. He then served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Following naval service, he earned an M.A. in Drama and Television at the University of Wisconsin. He later went to work as a television producer for many years in public television, during which time he was awarded an Emmy. He was a lifelong educator, teaching at all levels of public education including Syracuse University, the University of Michigan, the University of Arizona, as well as training teachers in Pago Pago, American Samoa. In later years, he served in the Peace Corps, AmeriCorps, and was a VISTA volunteer. He directed and founded "The Desert Readers", a community service program designed to enrich the lives of seniors in which he completed hundreds of performances in various assisted living facilities and retirement communities across the Tucson area. He will be remembered and missed by family, friends, and those who knew him. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.













