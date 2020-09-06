TAYLOR, Major Roger Lee (Ret.)b.2/12/1939 d.8/13/2020Roger served for 25 years in the US Army as an infantryman, infantry officer, airborne ranger, and green beret. After retiring in his hometown of Tucson, AZ, he taught business, at Nogales High School for an additional 11 years. He enjoyed history, dance, hiking, travel, reading and theater, and writing his friends and family letters and post cards, among other pursuits. Roger was active in the Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, German and Austrian club, and remained in contact with his Cadre from the hallowed Army 7th NCO Academy where he once taught. Major Taylor continued to serve his community after retiring from the Army by regularly serving as a volunteer or docent helping the homeless and giving thousands of hours of his time over the years. Most recently he served as a docent at Colossal Cave Park. Roger squeezed every drop of life out of each day; No moment was wasted. A dare devil in his youth a loving husband who continued to write poetry to his wife. A loving father, great and grand, Roger never stopped teaching, serving, laughing and giving his love and time. Everywhere he went was lit up by his smile and ability to make everyone feel included. A master tactician, Roger used his abilities in battle to save those in his command and many innocents from needless harm during the course of his service. A warrior through and through Roger earned a Purple Heart, 2 Silver Stars a Bronze Star, 2 Army Commendation Medals, Wolfhound Unit Presidential Commendation, Air Medal, Cross of Valor, and an Achievement Medal to name a few during his time in service. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Evelyn KC Peretti and survived by his wife, Gerda Taylor neé Theileis; daughter, Leeana; son-in-law, Timothy Peretti; grandson, Roger John Bernard; granddaughter, Tanasa and CPO Jeffrey McEvoy (USCG) and great-grandchildren, Timothy and Evelyn McEvoy. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.