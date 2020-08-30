1/1
Roger W. Rumble
RUMBLE, Roger W.

Roger Rumble, age 83, of Grapevine, TX (formerly of Eden Prairie, MN and Tucson, AZ), passed away August 22, 2020 with family by his side. Preceded in death by his wife, Fran; his sister, Lois Corbett and parents, Frank and Lillian Rumble. Loving father to Chip, Dan (Misty) and Jodi and proud grandfather to Dylan, Amelia, Codi, Logan and Tyler.

Roger was hard working, loyal, and loving. He loved his family, treasuring their times together, especially those at the lake where he and Fran spent many years. Roger was born in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and graduated from Wauwatosa High School and the University of Wisconsin. He was a member of Army ROTC and proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserve for ten years. Roger also attended the University of Minnesota, and Harvard University, but most of all he was a proud Badger! In 1997, Roger retired from General Mills after a successful 38-year career. During his time at General Mills, he led their Foodservice Division and was active in several trade organizations, serving as Chairman of the Board of the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association. In addition, he and Fran believed in the importance of giving back to the community and strongly supported access to secondary and higher education. He will be dearly missed by his family and loved ones.

A small graveside service is planned for Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Minneapolis, MN, followed by a reception. Memorials may be made to the University of Wisconsin School of Business or the American Heart Association.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
