ROBLES, Rojelio V.
Saturday, June 8, 2019, Rojelio Robles lost his valiant fight with cancer and passed away at the age of 85. He is now resting in eternal peace at the side of his beloved wife, Ofelia. Their children, Rebecca, Roy, Edwardo, Helen, Lorraine, Daniel and Dorothy will forever miss their Daddy. Memories of him will be treasured by his brothers and sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and dear friends. Rojelio will be remembered as an extremely hard worker who emphasized the value of family and most of all, for the love and adoration he had for his wife, Ofelia. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Monday, June 17, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 12, 2019