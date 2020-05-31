TYLER, Ron Aaron76, of Tucson, Arizona passed on May 4, 2020. Ron was a hard worker for all of his life. He drove industrial vehicles for over 50 years for several companies (Cemex, Calmat, Stacker Parsons, Vulcan), with his final days at Cal Port. He enjoyed talking with his family and friends.Ron is survived by his wife of 20 years, Tammyjo Woolridge-Tyler; sisters, Paula Denise (Alan), Desiree McKinney (David) and Sona Holmstrom (Bert); brothers, Dennis Tyler and Douglas Tyler; daughter, Bambi Molyneux and sons, Bradley Hintz (Debbie) and Todd Tyler (Lindsey); grandchildren, Ben Steele, Cole Molyneux (Crystal), Reese Molyneux, Shawna Ward (Matthew) and Brandon Hintz (Krista). He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Waylon Molyneux and Aubrie, Lauren, Karina and Brianna Hintz and Hailey and Ethan Ward.Ron is predeceased by his mother, Juanita Lilly Henthorn; stepfather, Paul Roy Henthorn; father, Lawrence Tyler; daughters, Shelly and Robin; granddaughters, Island Kramer Schultz and Morgan Steele and great-grandson, Austin Ward.He will also be missed by many family members and friends.Fly to the angles!Celebration of life will be held at a later date.