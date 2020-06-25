JOHNSON, Ronald "Ron" Carlof San Jose, CA went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2020. He passed away in Bakersfield, CA. Ron was born in Cadillac, Michigan on July 21, 1946 to Carl and Leah Marchon Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Maxine; four stepchildren and their families. He is also survived by his three sisters, Cynthia (Lauren) Paulson, Mary Lee Murray, Martha Johnson, their families and several cousins. He will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him. No services pending at this time. Any contributions can be made in Ron's name to University City Church, 604 N. 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ.