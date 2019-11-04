Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Duane Bender. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

84, of Billings, MT peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior October 27, 2019. Ron enjoyed his growing-up years working on the family wheat and cattle farm. Then serving his country as a captain in the United States Air Force and his 26 years as a financial planner for IBM. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lou Ann; his son Kurt, his wife Kelly and their two children, Kyler and Kaylin - all of Texas; his daughter, Lori, her partner Carlos of Tucson, AZ; his sister, Judy, her husband Patrick of Tucson, AZ. He is also survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of long time friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Love Thy Neighbor Ministries, PO Box 68830 Tucson, AZ 85737. Services will be held at AZ Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019.







