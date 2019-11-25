Guest Book View Sign Service Information Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial 1040 North Columbus Blvd Tucson , AZ 85711 (520)-322-6131 Send Flowers Obituary

McELWEE, Ronald DwightAKA - "Big Mack"(72) of Tucson, passed away in is home, November 12, 2019 with wife, Cathie by his bedside. Ron was born in Dayton, OH to parents James and Harriet McElwee. Ron attended H.S. in South Mt., Phoenix. He attended UA on FB scholarship, playing Offensive Tackle (#72) for The AZ Wildcats till 1967 when he suffered a debilitating knee injury, pulling him from Pro FB drafting season. Ron graduated the UofA with a Bachelor's Degree specializing in Special Ed. and spent 30+ years working for TUSD in Special Ed- Physical Education Dept. Ron was a talented athlete and went on to train and compete in Men's Bodybuilding during the '70's and '80's, winning multiple trophies and titles, incl. "Mr. Arizona Over 35." He also owned University Health Club for several years and was involved in helping with Special Olympic's athletes. Ron loved show cars and bikes and spent many years collecting and detailing some of AZ's top show vehicles- participating annually in The World of Wheels shows, as well as, many others. Ron was a true warrior on and off the field and stage. Afflicted with a cruel, degenerative disease in his 40's, he continued to have a competitive zest for life, inspiring others and showing unconditional love and support to his family. This year, Ron was diagnosed with terminal Sarcoma. Despite everything, Ron maintained his incredible wit and spent the last weeks of his life with family, at home. He is survived by wife, Cathie McElwee; daughter, Tamara (Mack) McElwee; granddaughter, Maddy McElwee Linson and half-brother, Rick McElwee & family. At Ron's request, there will be no Memorial Services. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER CREMATION AND BURIAL. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 25, 2019

