HENRY, Ronald Eugene



August 6, 1931 - June 26, 2019



Ron was born in Toronto, Ohio and grew up in Follansbee, WV. He earned an athletic scholarship to Salem College in WV and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. After marrying his high school sweetheart and serving two years in the Army, Ron embarked on a 37 year career with the Timken Company where he held various sales and management positions before retiring in 1992. The Henrys moved to Tucson in 1998 where they enjoyed the remainder of their retirement years. He was an avid sportsman throughout his life enjoying traveling, dining, golfing, and socializing with friends and family. Ron was truly a person who met few people he did not like. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Martha, and is survived by his daughter, Rhonda; son-in-law, Jim; nephew, Todd and nieces, Nanci and Bonnie along with their extended families. The deceased requested that no formal service or farewell remembrance be held. Rest in peace, Ron. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019