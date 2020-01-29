NAVARRETTE, Ronald J.
3/5/1939 - 1/26/2020
Ron is now running his 82nd marathon through the pearly gates of heaven. He died surrounded by his family after a brief illness. He was the son of Diego and Stella (Quiroz) Navarrette, a long-time Tucsonian family. He graduated from Salpointe H.S. in 1957 and then proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. In college, he met and married the love of his life, Elgene Scandrett, and settled in Placentia, CA. They recently celebrated 59 years of marriage. After retiring from Chevron, as a geologist, Ron went on to a second career as a physical therapy aide. He was an avid sports' competitor and ran 81 marathons. He will be remembered for coaching generations of youth in baseball, basketball and track. In 2003, Ron fulfilled his dream to return to Tucson where he continued to enjoy his life through gardening, long desert hikes and maintaining fitness with his dear friends at the gym. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Lucinda Globerson, Ronald Jr., Michelle Navarrette (Todd Crow), Robert (Heather Smith); eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He was proud to share his life and travels with his brothers and sisters: Diego, Jr. (Elena), Artella (Jim), Dianna, David (Linda), Ricardo (Luz), and Deborah (Michael). He is also survived by brother-in-law, Forrest Scandrett (Arnette). Visitation will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Friday, January 31, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Rd. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 29, 2020