BLAKE, Ronald L.



84, of Tucson, AZ, formally of Bloomington, Illinois, died May 3, 2019 at TMC Hospice. There will be no visitation, and his body will be cremated. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Memorials may be made to the . Ron was born in 1934, in Kankakee, Illinois, the son of Clarence C. and Josephine Enos Blake. He married Carol Jean West in 1957, in Bloomington. She died in 1979. He married Marilyn C. Boleman in 1982, in Peoria, Illinois, she survives. Also surviving are one son, Dan (Jodi) Blake, West Chicago and grandchildren, Rachael and Ryan. His parents and brother, Kenneth Blake, preceded him in death. Ron was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Normal, McLean County Retired Teachers Association, and Bloomington Young Men's Club. He graduated from Illinois State (Normal) University with a bachelor's degree in 1957 and a master's degree in 1967. He was employed by the Bloomington Public Schools, District 87, in various administrative positions for thirty-six years. He was the District's Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent of Schools and served as the chief labor negotiator from 1970 until his retirement in 1993. After retirement he returned to his original avocation as a photographer, only this time with digital cameras and the computer for enhancing the photographs. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







