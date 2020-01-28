Ronald L. Vaughn Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald L. Vaughn Jr..
Service Information
Funeraria del Angel South Lawn
5401 South Park Ave
Tucson, AZ
85706
(520)-294-2603
Obituary
Send Flowers

VAUGHN, Ronald L. Jr.,

July 17, 1946 - January 23, 2020

He is survived by his sons, Ronald L. Vaughn III and David Russell Vaughn. He is also survived by his father, Ronald L. Vaughn Sr. and his siblings, John, Casey and Joan. Ronald served on the aircraft carrier Bonhomme Richard during the Vietnam war. After his return from the Navy he worked in mining and then auto mobile repair, until he suffered a heart attack. He was disabled until he recovered enough to take work with the Pima County Waste Management System. He worked there until he suffered a massive stroke at the age of 57. For the next 16 years he was cared for by his family. Except for the last six months his health declined to where the family could no longer care for him. He was treated by an assisted living and then a skilled nursing facility until he passed. Visitation 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN. Graveside Services at South Lawn Cemetery on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Followed by a reception at Morningside Baptist Church, 5901 E. 29th St., Tucson, AZ, 85711.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 28, 2020
bullet Vietnam War bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Tucson, AZ   (520) 294-2603
funeral home direction icon