VAUGHN, Ronald L. Jr.,
July 17, 1946 - January 23, 2020
He is survived by his sons, Ronald L. Vaughn III and David Russell Vaughn. He is also survived by his father, Ronald L. Vaughn Sr. and his siblings, John, Casey and Joan. Ronald served on the aircraft carrier Bonhomme Richard during the Vietnam war. After his return from the Navy he worked in mining and then auto mobile repair, until he suffered a heart attack. He was disabled until he recovered enough to take work with the Pima County Waste Management System. He worked there until he suffered a massive stroke at the age of 57. For the next 16 years he was cared for by his family. Except for the last six months his health declined to where the family could no longer care for him. He was treated by an assisted living and then a skilled nursing facility until he passed. Visitation 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN. Graveside Services at South Lawn Cemetery on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Followed by a reception at Morningside Baptist Church, 5901 E. 29th St., Tucson, AZ, 85711.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 28, 2020