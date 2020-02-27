Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Ronald S. David. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID, Dr. Ronald S. M.D.



80, psychiatrist, passed away peacefully, February 10, 2020 at his home in Tucson, AZ surrounded by friends and family.



Ron was a compassionate and caring friend and professional, offering strength, guidance, expertise and support to anyone who came to him. He was a loving partner, father, grandfather, as well as a loyal friend and highly esteemed colleague.



Ron was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada when it was still the Wild West. He obtained both his Bachelor and Medical Degrees from Stanford University, and after a stint in the Army, he went on for specialty training in Psychiatry at the Bronx Municipal Hospital Center in New York City and a Fellowship in Administrative Psychiatry at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. He became Director of Outpatient Services at the Soundview-Throgs Neck Community Mental Health Center in the East Bronx. He then returned to his western roots in the equivalent position at the Southern Arizona Mental Health Center in Tucson, Arizona.



His major professional interest was the direct treatment of patients and he maintained a practice in Psychiatry and Psychotherapy with a specific interest in Psychoanalysis. Along the way he was a founding member of COPE, a regional public mental health center, and the Medical Director or managing partner of several private practice groups.



Ron spent 30 years as a Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Arizona College of Medicine teaching a new generation of mental health professionals who considered him a mentor. He was a past President of the Tucson Psychiatric Society, held several board positions at the state level and was awarded the position of Life Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association for his multiple contributions to the field. On the community level he has served on multiple neighborhood, city and county committees and, following a love of music and theater, on the board of The Borderlands Theater in Tucson.



Ron is survived by his partner, Madeleine; his children, Diana and Sam; grandchildren, Emily, Alex, James, Freya and Finnian; stepchildren, Sophie and Stephan and step- grandchildren, Leonardo, Edoardo and Raffaello.



Family and friends will be invited to a Celebration of Ron's Life at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alliance on Mental Illness of Southern Arizona.











