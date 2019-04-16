SPAULDING, Rosalee Hughes 75, of Tucson passed into eternity on March 23, 2019. She was born on Wednesday, July 28, 1943 in Geneva, New York. Due to health challenges at a tender age, Rosalee's mother Rosemary moved across the country from Western New York State to Tucson when Rosalee was about seven years old. They settled in the Poet's Corner neighborhood where she attended school K through 12 at Peter Howell Elementary School and St. Joseph's Academy. Upon graduation, Rosalee enrolled at the University of Arizona where she majored in English, minored in History and achieved a master's degree in Education. Additionally, she earned her teaching certificate from the Arizona Department of Education in 1966. Rosalee dedicated her life to education, which included serving as a high school teacher and librarian first in Coolidge, AZ and then in Tempe, AZ at Corona Del Sol High School for 33 of her 36-year career. She was also a dog lover who had several beloved pets. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosemary O'Malley Spaulding; her father, Leon Spaulding, Jr. and her cousin, William 'Bill' O'Malley of Arizona. Rosalee is survived by her cousins, Patrick O'Malley and his wife, Judi; Roxanne Iannopollo and her husband, Joseph of New York and Susan Lohse and Charlie O'Malley of Arizona. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital. She leaves behind a vast extended family. Special thanks to the medical team and the staff and caregivers of Home Instead Senior Care and Casa de la Luz Hospice. Contributions can be made in Rosalee's honor to the Arizona Humane Society and the . Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 16, 2019