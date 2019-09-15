Rosario Granillo Rodriguez (1928 - 2019)
  • "Tia Chayo you will be missed. You were an independent and..."
    - Margie Haro Granillo Davis
  • "Tia you are missed already. Will visit you and give you..."
    - Pancho Granillo
Service Information
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ
85701-1911
(520)-622-7429
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Augustine Cathedral
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Augustine Cathedral
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Augustine Cathedral
Obituary
RODRIGUEZ, Rosario Granillo

passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born in Tucson, Arizona on May 19, 1928 to Juan Jose and Manuela Trejo Granillo. She is survived by her spouse, Anacleto M. Rodriguez and children, Fred (Grace), Ruben (Frances) Rodriguez and Lucy (Carlos) Amparano; sister, Virginia Doe; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved son, Raul G. Rodriguez and beloved grandson, John Paul Amparano; siblings, Ralph, Juan, Enrique, Francisco and Gilbert Granillo; Manuela Ruiz, Antonia Granillo, Socorro Haro and Lupe Echeverria; numerous nieces and nephews along with family members of the Rodriguez family of Osborne Street. The Funeral Services will be held, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Saint Augustine Cathedral. Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 15, 2019
