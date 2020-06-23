RIOS, Rosario M. "Chayo" "Nana"went peacefully to be with the Lord on the evening of June 18, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. Nana was born on June 25, 1927, in Tucson, AZ where she resided and raised her family. She is survived by her sons, Rudy "Brother" Rios and Tony "Gavi" Rios; six grandkids and seven great-grandkids. She was the matriarch and rock of the family. Anyone who needed love and support was welcomed into her home and greeted with open arms and a giving heart. She was a strong but gentle soul. Nana spent her last few years living with her granddaughter where she loved watching game shows and the Diamondbacks play baseball. Her favorite pastime was "controlling the show", always telling everyone what they should do. She will be greatly missed.A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL In addition, a burial service will be held graveside on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery (3555 N. Oracle Rd. East entrance straight ahead to round about)In lieu of flowers, as a veteran widow, Nana would be thankful for memorial donations made to Primavera's Project Action for Veterans program, 151 W. 40th St., Tucson, AZ 85713. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.