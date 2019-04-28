Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Ann (Seppelfrick) AHERN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

AHERN, Rose Ann (Seppelfrick) 85, passed away on April 15, 2019, due to complications from dementia. April 15th was her and her beloved husband's 58th Wedding Anniversary. Rose "Rosie" Ahern was born on July 27, 1933 in Aurora, Illinois, to William and Berneice (Abel) Seppelfrick. Her family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in the 1940's. Rose graduated from St. Mary's High School in Phoenix and went on to work for the local telephone company. On April 15, 1961, Rosie was united in marriage to Bartholomew James Ahern. While raising their three children, the couple lived in Phoenix, Denver, and Basking Ridge, New Jersey before settling in Tucson, Arizona in 1973. Rosie enjoyed doing volunteer work for the Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Breast Cancer Society, and years later, she became a two-time breast cancer survivor herself. She also worked part time for Hallmark Cards, for over 20 years. Rosie's smile and laughter would light up any room! Her kindness and warm generosity were felt by all whom encountered and knew Rosie. She will be deeply missed in all our lives. Rosie is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Bart James Ahern; her three children, Brian (Melissa) Ahern of San Rafael, California; Meghan (Larry) Koch of Paradise Valley, Arizona; Bridgid (Ron) Anderson of Scottsdale, Arizona; and her loving twin grand-daughters, Caelan and Kennedy Koch. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of the Valley for their tremendous support and care, especially Linda Palumbo and Stephanie Crane. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Conventional Church of Our Lady of the Angels (Franciscan Renewal Center) - 5802 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the of Arizona, in Rosie's memory.





