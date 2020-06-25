HEIDRICK, Rose MarieRose passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. She was married to Tom Heidrick and a devoted mother to their eight children, David, Barbara, Carolyn, Craig, Jeff, Jenny, Brenda and Joey; all of whom attended Salpointe Catholic High School. She is survived by her 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandkids. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Salpointe Catholic scholarship fund in memory of Rose. She will be greatly missed! Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.