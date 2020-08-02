WELCHERT, Rose Marie



(Paradeis)



passed away July 23, 2020 was born on a small farm outside Epiphany, South Dakota, on August 15, 1930, to Gertrude (Klinkhammer) and Walter Paradeis. Her brothers Jerry, Fritz, Gene all predeceased her. She is survived by her sisters, Sally and Eileen. She attended Burbank High School and graduated from the University of Arizona, College of Nursing (1974). June 10, 1950, she married William T. Welchert. They had four children in Brookings before moving to Tucson in 1954. During the next five years, she had her four "blessings." She worked in the ICU, then as a Diabetes Educator and in outpatient surgery before she retired. After eight kids and a career, Rosemarie learned to play the harmonica and was a member of the Harmony Dogs Trio. She loved adventure, challenges, games, genealogy, trickery, chocolate, scotch, and exercised daily. She always claimed her "trophies" in life were her eight kids: Marion Garcia, deceased, (Jose I. Garcia, III), Janice, Michael (Gayle Torgerson), Kathleen (David DeValk), John (Sara Gladden), Joseph (Lisa Luetkebuenger (DeMeo) Therese (John Delaney), Patrick (Sara Van Horn). Participating in the lives of her 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren gave her great joy. She will be dearly missed.Contributions to the Community Food Bank. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.









