I was privileged to have sung for Mrs. Duerksen during the '60s when she served as choir director at First Presbyterian in Iowa City. Always a focused and dedicated music leader - a nice woman who managed an accomplished life while raising an extraordinary family. It's important to not only lead the length of a good life, but the breadth of it as well. Rosella certainly managed to achieve both. Sympathy and condolences to my classmate Kathy and the rest of her family during this difficult time.

Elliott Smith