Underwood, Rosemary A (Waters) Born in Burlington, Iowa, passed away February 20, 2019 at the age of 90. Rosemary is survived by her husband of 69 years, Joseph. Loving mother of five to David (Patricia), Diann Machen, Gary, Christy Foley (Steve) and Becky Aguilar. "Rosie" was a grandmother to nine, great-grandmother to 17 and great-great grandmother to one. Joseph and Rosemary moved to Tucson in the early 50's where they made their "forever" home. Rosemary was employed at Hughes Aircraft for 30 years until her retirement. Joe and Rosie traveled extensively worldwide following retirement and had a special affection for Sedona, visiting there frequently. Visitation and Rosary on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. EAST LAWN MORTUARY. Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 2 at St. Francis De Sales Church, 1375 S. Camino Seco, beginning at 10:30 a.m.; followed by burial at East Lawn Cemetery.





