beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, colleague and friend, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 93.Roshan was a renowned metallurgical engineer, serving as the head of the department of Metallurgical Engineering at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology from 1960 until 1972. That year, he joined Mountain States R&D International, later purchasing the company in 1987. He was President of the Society for Mining Metallurgy and Exploration in 1990 and the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Engineers in 1992.During his lifetime, he received numerous honors and accolades, including the prestigious Mining and Metallurgical Society of America Gold Medal in 2010 (previously awarded to President Herbert Hoover) and the Van Diest Gold Medal from the Colorado School of Mines in 1968. Roshan has written more than 100 technical papers and books. He holds several patents and was a consultant to the United Nations and World Bank.His journey began in Karachi, India, on September 14, 1926. He graduated with Honors from the University of Bombay before relocating to Golden, Colorado, to attend the Colorado School of Mines, from which Roshan earned his B.S. (1950) and M.S. (1951). He attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology before earning his Doctor of Science (1953) at Colorado School of Mines.Roshan met Carmen Mackintosh during a college mixer dance at Colorado Women's College and they married in 1952. Together, they had four children: Manek, Zorine, Soonalyn, and Ross. Carmen passed away in 1992. Roshan married Perin Shroff in 1993 and gained two new children, Arbez Patel and Homee Shroff. Roshan loved and was loved by his family.Friends and Family knew Roshan for his adherence to his Zoroastrian faith and its mantra: "good thoughts, good words, good deeds." He treated strangers as friends and friends as family. He was never known to utter a sour word, smiled wide, and called everyone "my darling." He is survived by his wife, Perin; children, Manek Bhappu, Zorine Shirley (Craigan), Soonalyn Jacob (Dan), Ross Bhappu (Candy), Homee Shroff, Arbez Patel (Hoshang); 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was a darling figure who will be missed by all who knew him.A Celebration of Roshan's life will be held in Tucson at Ventana Canyon Lodge at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020.The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the WAAIME Scholarship fund at 12999 E. Adam Aircraft Circle, Englewood, CO 80112 or at







