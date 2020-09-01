LOPEZ, P. Rose AnnP. Rose Ann "Roxie" Lopez passed on August 28, 2020 leaving a beloved husband, George Crow and a world filled with family and countless friends. An eighth generation Arizonan, Roxie was born in Tucson on August 3, 1960 to Lydia Ramona "Mona" Lopez and Osvaldo "Vic" G. Lopez, the youngest of seven children. Radiant in light and love felt by all, Roxie was voted "Ms. Congeniality" at the Phoenix Cotillion. She attended Loretto Heights College/Regis University in Denver, CO, earning a Bachelor's in International Relations. Dedicating her life to public service, Roxie moved to Washington, DC to serve as top aide to Timothy E. Wirth in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate. She later served as a Special Assistant to Attorney General Janet Reno. Roxie moved back to Colorado in 2012, assisting with the inception of the U.S. Homeland Security Department. In 2008, she returned to her Tucson pueblo to marry George, the first boy she kissed. Roxie served as the first Communications Director for the U.S. Border Patrol, retiring as Director of Policy and Compliance in 2016. Along her journey, she fulfilled her dreams of world travels surrounded by family and friends, joy and laughter. Roxie is survived by her husband, George; stepchildren, Kasey and Jesse and siblings, Fr. Vicente Osvaldo Lopez, Martha Duarte (Gilbert dec.), Anthony Lopez (Toni Leah), Mercy Valencia (Bob dec.), John Lopez and Victor Lopez (dec.). Private interment. Donations honoring Roxie may be sent to Arizona Public Media, where she proudly served on the board, PO Box 210067, Tucson, AZ 85721-0067. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.