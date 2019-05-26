LAOS, Roy B.
Age 65, of Tucson, AZ, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 Born the oldest son of Roy E. and Anna B. Laos on August 5, 1953 Graduated Tucson High School '71 and University of Arizona Business College '75 Elected to Tucson City Council in 1977 served until 1990 Served as Town Manager for Marana, AZ in 91-92. A successful business man as a Consultant, Realtor and Mortgage Broker in multiple Arizona locations Part of a family business called Roy's Corner. Roy is survived by four brothers, Jeffery, Enrico, Marco, Rene; a son, Roy Schaefer and a grandson, Skyler. Services 9:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St Joseph Catholic Church, 215 S. Craycroft, followed by reception 10:30 a.m., at Hill Farm Farmhouse, 3050 N. Hill Farm Dr. 85712, with family and close friends. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION & BURIAL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 26, 2019