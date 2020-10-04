SASIADEK, Roy Emil



age 82, died September 26, 2020 after a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born September 19, 1938 in Long Island, NY to Emil S. and Marianne Sasiadek. He was born during the deadliest and most destructive hurricane to strike Long Island. In 1957 Roy moved with his parents, brother, Ron and two sisters, Renee Brooks and Diane Sasiadek to Tucson, AZ. In 1957 he also started his own Business; Sasiadek's Business Machines. In 1961 he served his country in the Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. In 1968 he married Mary and together they raised two children. Roy owned and operated his own business for 55 years, which grew to be a very successful small business serving hundreds of organizations in the Southern Arizona community. One thing that was very rewarding to Roy was the ability to hire young talented people and to watch them grow professionally. In 1996, Roy was awarded the Small Business Leader of the Year. He was the Chairman of the Tucson Business and Technology Expo for two years, which still runs today. He also participated in the Arizona's State Level White House Conference on Small Business, Roy was a past President of Southwest District Exchange Clubs and past President of the Exchange Club of Tucson and was a US Selective Service Board member for 20 years. In addition, Roy served on many state and local board and commissions. Roy is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Susan Sasiadek and Michael Sasiadek; sisters, Renee Brooks and Diane Sasiadek and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ron. Visitation will be held at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 East Broadway Blvd., Tucson on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Francis De Sales, 1375 S. Camino Seco, Tucson, AZ. 85710. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Reid Park Zoo or the Arizona Theatre Company.









