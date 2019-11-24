Royce G. Wooddell (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ
85710
(520)-329-4848
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Hope Chapel, Davis-Monthan AFB
Obituary
WOODDELL, Colonel Royce G.W.

USAF, Ret.

Born November 12, 1944 and Died November 16, 2019, from cancer. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Gail; sons, Ryan J. Wooddell and Greg R. Wooddell; wife, Kirsten and grandchildren, Carly and Bode and daughter, Maria Tirone. Military Funeral Service, 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Hope Chapel, Davis-Monthan AFB. Interment at USAF Academy; Colorado Springs, CO. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 24, 2019
