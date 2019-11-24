WOODDELL, Colonel Royce G.W.
USAF, Ret.
Born November 12, 1944 and Died November 16, 2019, from cancer. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Gail; sons, Ryan J. Wooddell and Greg R. Wooddell; wife, Kirsten and grandchildren, Carly and Bode and daughter, Maria Tirone. Military Funeral Service, 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Hope Chapel, Davis-Monthan AFB. Interment at USAF Academy; Colorado Springs, CO. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 24, 2019