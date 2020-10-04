1/1
Ruby Davis Nielsen
1920 - 2020
NIELSEN, Ruby Davis

1920 - 2020

Ruby Davis Nielsen, née Ruby Mae Massey was born in Wichita, Kansas on February 23, 1920. She was the matriarch of the Davis family and a Tucson businesswoman - proprietor of Hourly Cleaners from 1963 to 1998. She passed away at home in Tucson at the age of 100 on September 12, 2020.

Ruby was preceded in death by her first husband, Beecher Davis Sr. (1969) who she married after graduating from North High School in Wichita, in 1938. They began an adventurous life that would introduce her to many cultures in different areas of the country. Coupled with her adolescent years during The Great Depression, her experiences firmly grounded her belief in fairness and an unwavering non-judgmental attitude throughout her lifetime. Ruby was also preceded in death by her second husband, Robert Nielsen (1997) and her eldest son, Beecher Lee Davis Jr. (2018).

She is survived by her sons, R. Kent Davis (Maudie), Martin W. Davis (David) and her grandchildren, Bill, Liz, Lora, Jessica, Bryan, Nicholas and Christopher.

Her many friends, loyal caregivers, customers, and family will long remember her quick wit, generosity, sense of humor, outgoing personality, creativity, great style and tireless work ethic. Her resilience was awe inspiring. She was truly a great lady.

Private burial was held at East Lawn Cemetery, Tucson, Arizona. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
