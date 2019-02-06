Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DUKE, Ruby Marie (Anderson) 96, of Tucson, daughter of Peder Almer and Nora Lee (Bales) Anderson went to her sacred place with the Lord and completed her final solo flight on February 1, 2019. Born July 13, 1922 in Albert Lea, MN and raised in Northwood, IA. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bauer Duke Jr., (Lt. Col. Ret.); daughter, Rachel Bales (Duke) Oliveira; grandson, Stephan James Oliveira and brothers, Peder A., Duane H., and Gerald E. Anderson. Survived by sisters, Wanda June (Anderson) Thompson and Montie Lou (Anderson) Nail; son, C. Bauer Duke III (Lisa) and grandchildren, Kaia, Merin and William and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Ruby Marie worked as a proofreader, secretary, medical assistant, airline agent and travel consultant. She volunteered with the Red Cross, Hospice, Marshall School Oasis Program and as a museum docent. She served her church as lay reader, on the altar guild and the bereavement team. Her hobbies included hiking, painting, reading, studying, gardening and travel (five continents). She practiced and taught yoga and had a pilot's license. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to or the Priest's Discretionary Fund at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 602 N. Wilmot Rd., Tucson, AZ 85711. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.





