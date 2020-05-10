MAJUTA, Rudy Aros9/17/1949 - 4/23/202070 years old, with deep sadness the family announces the passing of Rudy. We lost a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather, a brother, an uncle and a friend. He was many things to all of us and he will be missed dearly.Surrounded by his family, we all had a chance to say our good-byes. May his eyes open again to see our Lord Jesus and the Father for he was a believer.Preceded in death by his parents, Ramon R. Majuta and Trini Aros Salcido. He is survived by his wife, Wilma Pablo; son, Damian Majuta (Jennifer); grandchildren, Kaiden, Anisa and Dreysen; daughter, Lisa Pablo-Majuta Valencia; grandchildren, Antonio Sr. Perez (Ashley), Larissa Pablo-Majuta; great-grandchildren, Arelina, Antonio Jr. and Alanzo Perez; daughter, Michelle Majuta (Xeryus); grandchildren, Daniel, Angelo Ruiz, and Maliah Majuta; daughter, Linette Majuta-Perez (David); grandchildren, Danette "Chile", Cuauhtemoc "Cuate" and Centeotl Perez. Also survived by siblings, Raymond Majuta (Viola), Rene Majuta (Maggie), Melinda Alday (Sam), Rod Majuta (Susan) and Yvonne Preciado Alvarez and tia, Lina Colmenero, along with many nephews and nieces.He graduated from Tucson High School, played on the golf team freshman through senior year. He loved to play golf with friends and family, he also loved to hunt, attend family gatherings, spend time with his friends and watch his Green Bay Packers play. Go Pack Go!Burial to take place Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery. Family and friends may attend and pay their respects within social distancing guidelines. Celebration of life and services to be held at a later date due to the situation existing with COVID-19. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.