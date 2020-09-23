1/1
Russell Cranstoun "Russ" Mead Sr.
1943 - 2020
MEAD, Russell "Russ"

Cranstoun, Sr.

6/10/1943 - 9/15/2020

Russ was born in Riverside, California, the son of Franklin Mead, Sr. and Elisa Mead. After graduating high school in Riverside, Russ attended The University of Oregon, where he received his Baccalaureate degree and Master's degrees in Biology and Chemistry. He then pursued additional studies at the University of Arizona.

He spent the rest of his life in Tucson, where he taught Mathematics at Palo Verde High for over thirty years, coached track and cross country, and was prominent in the School Council.

After retiring from Palo Verde in 2010, he spent his time traveling, visiting his beloved grandchildren, and annually attending classes at the University of Vienna, Austria.

Russ is survived by his son, Russell C. Mead, Jr., daughter-in-law, Nicole Calakos, grandchildren, Tyler and Tessa Mead, all of North Carolina; older brothers, Franklin and Douglas Mead and younger brother, Robert Mead, all of California.

BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL of Tucson will conduct his end of life events. There will be a socially distanced public Visitation from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bring's Broadway Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
