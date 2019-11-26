Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell W. Hall. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM St. Pius Catholic Church Tuscon , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HALL, Russell W.



68, died suddenly Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Tucson Medical center.



He was born on October 18, 1951 in Kewanee, IL the son of James L. and Theresa M. (Perino) Hall. He was a 1969 graduate of Newman Central Catholic High School in Sterling and was a 1973 graduate of St. Ambrose University in Davenport, IA. He married Sue Stowell on September 17, 1977. She died July 11, 2016.



Russ Hall joined Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR in March 1992. He was a shareholder and beloved heart and soul of this Tucson-based, employee-owned company. Russ was a consistent market leader in his commercial real estate specialization, the sale and lease of industrial real estate. Russ earned Top Producer Awards five times and achieved "Winner's Circle" status (top three producers) in most of his years at C&W| PICOR, often with Stephen Cohen, his teammate since 2013. He took his profession to heart, earning designations from the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) in 1992 and the Cushman & Wakefield Global Supply Chain Solutions (GSCS).



Russ had a deep love of cycling locally and abroad and often joined the Bookman's cycling group for their rides. He was an earnest fundraiser and pancake flipper for the PICOR Charitable Foundation, joined the board of Tucson Wildlife Center, was a lifetime trustee of the Carondelet Foundation, past president of the Tucson Sunrise Rotary Club, a former Dale Carnegie instructor, and a Greater Tucson Leadership graduate.



Russ embodied "love thy neighbor" and made everyone he encountered feel special. His family and friends will do their best to honor his spirit and legacy by sharing love with those who most need it.



Survivors include his son, Tyler Joseph Hall of Tucson; his sister, Theresa (Tom) Sizemore of Oskaloosa, IA; his brother, Jim (Rhonda) Halls of Rockford, IL; his brother-in-law, Cal (Jennifer) Stowell of Atlanta, GA and several nieces and nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Pius Catholic Church in Tuscon, AZ, with a light luncheon to follow.



Memorials may be made to PICOR Charitable Foundation, 5151 E Broadway, Suite 115, Tucson, AZ 85711 and to the Tucson Wildlife Center, PO Box 18320, Tucson, AZ 85731. Arrangements by MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME.







