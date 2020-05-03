Ruth Cely
CELY, Ruth

97, of Tucson, died on April 1, 2020. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Lt. Col. Wm. F. Cely. Survived by children, Catherine Cely (Jan De Wilde) of AZ and Wm. F. Cely 'Frank' (Donna Cely) and grandson, Andrew Cely of TX. Career honors in Ohara School of Ikebana - 1st & 2nd Term Master's, past pres TUS chpt, floral desigr, mem in Am. Iris, Rose; Orchid Soc., Garden Club, TEOP, NAEOP, 43-D Pilot Class; 94th BG(H). Employed TUSD (CHS), Wright, Goddard, Hamilton, Moorhead & Morse, Raytheon Mfg.; Cal Ship. Attended U.C.L.A., C.U.; U.A. Memorial service TBA later. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
