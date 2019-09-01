Ruth Glessner Roth

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Glessner Roth.
Service Information
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
5801 East Grant Road
Tucson, AZ
85712
(520)-885-6741
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
8:30 AM
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
5801 East Grant Road
Tucson, AZ 85712
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
5801 East Grant Road
Tucson, AZ 85712
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROTH, Glessner Ruth

Glessner was born in Colby, Kansas to Homer and Edith Wade. She was the youngest of 11 children. In 1953, Glessner married Douglas Clayton Roth in Bermuda. Douglas' military life lead the couple to call various places home including France, Colorado, and finally Tucson, Arizona. They had four children, Joyce Lynn, Rita Dawn, Douglas Dean and Darrell Dwayne. Gless loved serving Jesus and enjoyed teaching her faith to others. Known as "Mama Gless", she joyfully ministered to the homeless in Tucson, organizing and running the Soup Kitchen for the Salvation Army as well as running various prison ministry programs throughout the state for over 20 years. A multi Tucson volunteer of the year award winner, her generosity and heart for serving people was admired by many. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Douglas of 56 years and her eldest daughter, Joyce. Those who survive her include her son-in-law, Stephen Harrison of Atwater CA; daughter, Rita Torborg of Tucson, AZ; son, Douglas Dean and Lisa Roth of Lexington, OK and son, Darrell and Sandy Roth of Canyon Lake, CA; her sister, Bonnie and Gene Whetsone of Careywood, Idaho; 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many. Funeral Services celebrating and honoring the life of Glessner R. Roth, 85, will be held at 9:30 a.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, Tucson, AZ, on Friday, September 6, 2019. Interment will follow in the East Lawn Palms Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 8:30 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 1, 2019
bullet Salvation Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Tucson, AZ   (520) 885-6741
funeral home direction icon