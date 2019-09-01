ROTH, Glessner Ruth
Glessner was born in Colby, Kansas to Homer and Edith Wade. She was the youngest of 11 children. In 1953, Glessner married Douglas Clayton Roth in Bermuda. Douglas' military life lead the couple to call various places home including France, Colorado, and finally Tucson, Arizona. They had four children, Joyce Lynn, Rita Dawn, Douglas Dean and Darrell Dwayne. Gless loved serving Jesus and enjoyed teaching her faith to others. Known as "Mama Gless", she joyfully ministered to the homeless in Tucson, organizing and running the Soup Kitchen for the Salvation Army as well as running various prison ministry programs throughout the state for over 20 years. A multi Tucson volunteer of the year award winner, her generosity and heart for serving people was admired by many. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Douglas of 56 years and her eldest daughter, Joyce. Those who survive her include her son-in-law, Stephen Harrison of Atwater CA; daughter, Rita Torborg of Tucson, AZ; son, Douglas Dean and Lisa Roth of Lexington, OK and son, Darrell and Sandy Roth of Canyon Lake, CA; her sister, Bonnie and Gene Whetsone of Careywood, Idaho; 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many. Funeral Services celebrating and honoring the life of Glessner R. Roth, 85, will be held at 9:30 a.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, Tucson, AZ, on Friday, September 6, 2019. Interment will follow in the East Lawn Palms Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 8:30 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 1, 2019