Ruth Kolker
78, of Tucson, AZ died peacefully on July 13, 2020 of complications of ovarian cancer. Ruth was born in Newark, NJ and moved to Tucson in 1968 with her family. Ruth's primary loves were her family and the wellbeing of others in the community. She was involved with many charitable organizations and worked with children at Casas De Los Ninos. Ruth is survived by Ron, her husband of 56 years; daughter, Debbie Mastin (Wayne); son, Jeff Kolker (Anne), and her grandchildren, Max, Samantha, Jacey (Kolker), Carli and Lauren (Mastin). She will be missed greatly and was loved by all who knew her. Due to current health concerns services will be limited to family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in her honor be made to Congregation Anshei Israel (Tucson, AZ) National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (ovarian.org) or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.

Published in Arizona Daily Star from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
July 15, 2020
A true woman of valor. Always a smile and warm greetings to all when ever she entered the room.
May she rest in peace
She will be greatly missed.
Leatrice Cohen
Friend
July 15, 2020
For Ron and the rest of Ruth's family ...

It was with such profound sadness that I read of Ruthie's death this morning. She was such a special spirit ... always upbeat, radiating a unique warmth as soon as she entered the room, lovingly engaging with all of us who had the pleasure of serving with her on the UA Dance Board, incisive comments and thoughts to add ... just a dear and loving woman.

I will miss her smile and her caring and her laugh.

My life is richer for having known Ruth. May her memory be a blessing.
Nina Trasoff
Friend
