Ruth Kolker

For Ron and the rest of Ruth's family ...



It was with such profound sadness that I read of Ruthie's death this morning. She was such a special spirit ... always upbeat, radiating a unique warmth as soon as she entered the room, lovingly engaging with all of us who had the pleasure of serving with her on the UA Dance Board, incisive comments and thoughts to add ... just a dear and loving woman.



I will miss her smile and her caring and her laugh.



My life is richer for having known Ruth. May her memory be a blessing.

Nina Trasoff

Friend