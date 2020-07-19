1/1
Ruth Kolker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOLKER, Ruth

78, of Tucson, AZ died peacefully on July 13, 2020 of complications of ovarian cancer. Ruth was born in Newark, NJ and moved to Tucson in 1968 with her family. Ruth's primary loves were her family and the wellbeing of others in the community. She was involved with many charitable organizations and worked with children at Casas De Los Ninos. Ruth is survived by Ron, her husband of 56 years; daughter, Debbie Mastin (Wayne); son, Jeff Kolker (Anne), and her grandchildren, Max, Samantha, Jacey (Kolker), Carli and Lauren (Mastin). She will be missed greatly and was loved by all who knew her. Due to current health concerns services will be limited to family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in her honor be made to Congregation Anshei Israel (Tucson, AZ) National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (ovarian.org) or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved