ALM, Ruth L.
Age 90, passed away peacefully in her home on January 16, 2020 with her daughter, Vickie by her side. She was preceded in death by her best friend, loving husband of 61 years, Richard Alm and her daughter, Joanne Vinocur. She is survived by her daughters, Vickie Dee and Diane Putman; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ 85712. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., followed by a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's memory to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1431 W. Magee Rd., Tucson, AZ 85704.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 28, 2020