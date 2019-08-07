Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth (Meyer) (Corbett) Cross. View Sign Service Information Memorial Funeral Home - Springdale 3926 WILLOWOOD AVENUE Springdale , AR 72762 (479)-756-8341 Send Flowers Obituary

CROSS, Ruth (Corbett) (Meyer)



died peacefully in Bella Vista, Arkansas on July 25, 2019 with family and friends close by in both physical presence and spirit. Ruthie was born in the Stork's Nest in Tucson, Arizona to Hiram S. "Hi" and Ruth W. Corbett on March 19, 1927. Being the tenth generation of a family that first settled in 1683 in what was to become Arizona figured prominently in her love and passion for southwest culture and history. She attended Tucson public schools, and was inducted into the Tucson High School Hall of Fame, graduated cum laude from the University of Arizona in 1947 with a degree in Journalism. Her career was predominantly in public relations. She married Edward J. Meyer in 1948. She was very active in the community, volunteering for the Junior League, U of AZ Alumni Association, Arizona Historical Society, Kappa Kappa Gamma, and many others. She is survived by their two daughters, Lynn Harris (Michael) of Vail, Arizona and Tina Corbett of Bentonville, Arkansas. After Edward's death (1966), she married Bart Cross (1969). She and Bart traveled to 25 countries around the world, living in South Africa, Brazil and Europe along the way, and in the western US, relishing adventures and local beauty and making friends wherever they ventured. They lived in Tucson, Durango, CO, Rosarito Beach, Baja California, Mexico and Prescott, AZ. Ruth moved to Bella Vista, AR after Bart's death to be closer to family. She is most thankful to the staff of Concordia Retirement Community and Washington Regional Hospice for their kindness during her illness due to cancer.Survivors also include Tina's daughters, Amanda Madrid (Roy) and Katie Badillo (Elmar) of Arkansas and five wonderful great-grandsons, stepchildren, Barton and Laurie Cross and two step-grandsons, Peter and Kelby Cross, as well as cousins, by birth and by marriage. Ruth always worked to make any place she lived a better place. She delighted in a well-written book, a good bridge hand, great conversation and an adventure to new places. No services will be held. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 3926 Willowood Avenue, Springdale, Arkansas 72762.The family requests that memorials be made in Ruth's memory to Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, UT, your local animal shelter, Heifer International or the .







