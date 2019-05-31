Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Ruth Olivia Mitchell Smith


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Ruth Olivia Mitchell Smith Obituary
SMITH, Ruth Olivia Mitchell

93, was born February 27, 1926, in Coffeeville, AL, the second of three daughters of Sammie and Bertha Mitchell. She was experiencing only dementia and hypertension and slept away peacefully on May 16, 2019. Ruth was preceded in passing by her parents, both sisters, Argusta Mitchell Steele and Bernice Mitchell Kelly; her husband and older son, John Willie Smith, Sr., and Jr.; her youngest niece and her youngest grandchild--her daughter's only child. Ruth's daughter, Berniece Pollie Smith Williams and younger son, Wally Smith; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two nieces, few young cousins, her Greater Salem MB Church family of Chicago, IL, as well as many friends remain to mourn her passing. Rather than services there will be a cremation with her ashes spread in a memorable Tucson location. An invitation is extended to donate to , P.O. Box 50, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 in memory of Ruth Olivia Smith. Website: stjude.org/donate. (800) 805-5856. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 31, 2019
