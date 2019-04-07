Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Desert Sunset
3081 W. Orange Grove Road
Tucson, AZ 85741
(520) 297-9007
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth SEDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth S. SEDER

Obituary Condolences

Ruth S. SEDER Obituary
SEDER, Ruth S. 98, of Tucson, AZ passed away at home April 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Robert Seder. Survived by David, Dede (Lee Max), Jim (Rosalee) and Lauren; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Graduated from Boston University, was Red Cross Assistant VP Water Safety, first woman VP on the board of Temple Reyim, Newton, MA., and Insurance Broker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Arrangements entrusted to DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME 520-297-9007.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Desert Sunset
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Desert Sunset
Download Now