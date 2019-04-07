|
SEDER, Ruth S. 98, of Tucson, AZ passed away at home April 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Robert Seder. Survived by David, Dede (Lee Max), Jim (Rosalee) and Lauren; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Graduated from Boston University, was Red Cross Assistant VP Water Safety, first woman VP on the board of Temple Reyim, Newton, MA., and Insurance Broker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Arrangements entrusted to DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME 520-297-9007.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 7, 2019