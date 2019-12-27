Ruth Z. Matthews

Obituary
MATTHEWS, Ruth Z.

101, of Tucson, passed away in the presence of her family December 22, 2019. She was born August 2, 1918 in Hawkins, TX. She attended Prairie View A&M University earning a BA in Music, completing additional undergraduate work at the University of Arizona. Services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at Prince Chapel AME Church, 602 S. Stone, Visitation at 10:00 a.m., followed by Services at 11:00 a.m. If you wish to donate in Ruth's name, consider a tribute donation to the . Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 27, 2019
