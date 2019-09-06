Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Hope Cemetery
Ryan C. Winger


1979 - 2019
Ryan C. Winger Obituary
WINGER, Ryan C.

passed away suddenly on August 20, 2019 in Chicago, IL. Ryan was preceded in death by his mother, Jackie. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; father, Mike (Colleen); sister, Michelle Durazo; nephews, Ricky (Alexis), Jordan and Devon and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Ryan was born in Tucson, AZ on May 25, 1979. He grew up in San Manuel and Tucson and had been living in Chicago with his wife for the past eight years. Funeral Services will be at EVERGREEN MORTUARY on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with interment at Holy Hope Cemetery immediately following.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 6, 2019
