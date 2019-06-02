BRANDON, Sgt. Ryan William
United States Army
24, passed away on May 18, 2019 in Harker Heights, Texas. Ryan Brandon was born on September 29, 1994 in Tucson, Arizona to Gregory Brandon and Janice Miller. Ryan grew up in Tucson. He graduated from Sahuaro High School in 2013. After high school he joined the Army on October 7, 2014 and served for five years where he achieved the rank of Sergeant. Ryan served in Iraq and was the recipient of the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon. Ryan married DeBrea Acuna on May 23, 2015 in Tucson. They were happily married for four years. He enjoyed riding and working on motorcycles, watching hockey, and spending time with his family and friends, especially with his daughter, Sophia. Ryan is survived by his spouse, DeBrea (Acuna) Brandon of Tucson; his daughter, Sophia Brandon of Tucson; his sister, Amanda Brandon of Tucson; his mother, Janice Miller (Kenneth Skripkar) of Tucson; his father, Gregory Brandon of North Carolina; his grandmother, Betty Brandon of North Carolina. Ryan's Funeral Service in Tucson will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019. The Viewing is at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 East Broadway Blvd., Tucson. Public Visitation is from 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., the Visitation will be closed and a motorcade procession will lead Ryan to Calvary Chapel Christian Church, 8711 East Speedway Blvd. (On Speedway and Camino Seco) for a 3:00 p.m. Service.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 2, 2019