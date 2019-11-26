Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. S. James "Jim" Manilla. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Tucson Country Club Send Flowers Obituary

MANILLA, Dr. S. James "Jim"passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Clarkston, Michigan on November 20, 2019. He was born in Skaneateles, New York, on June 17, 1924, to the late Mary and James Manilla, who emigrated from Bari, Italy in April 1921.--He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn; his brothers, Paul and John and his sister, Martha. He leaves behind a loving family of four children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandson: daughters, Mary "Dani" Danaher (Olivier Testut) of Hyeres, France and Charleston, S.C, Carol Ann "Cam" (James Schroeder) of Clarkston, Michigan; Kathleen (Pat Loridas) of Chicago, Illinois, and son, Robert (Joanne) of Clarkston, Michigan. Jim deeply loved his grandchildren - Alessandra, Michael Sanda, Giovanna, Elena, Leah, Jena, Anna, Tessa and Cole - and new great-grandson, Katsuo, and was endlessly proud to tell his friends about their activities and accomplishments.--When not spending time with family and close friends across Michigan, Tucson and Skaneateles, education and athletics marked the foundation of Jim's life, as seen through his academic history and longtime career. In 2015, at the age of 91, Jim retired--In 1942, Jim was inducted into the armed forces and served in the European Theater during World War II as a Lieutenant and Bombardier Navigator on B-26s in the 572nd Bomb Squadron, 398th Bomb Group. After 35 combat missions, he returned home in 1945, decorated with two military Oak Leaf Clusters and a Presidential Citation for his squadron's activity during the Battle of the Bulge.--After the service, Jim enrolled at the University of Michigan , where he played football, basketball and freshman baseball, before graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1949. He became a teacher, football coach and athletic director, before moving into higher administration as President of four community colleges from 1965-1987. As a dedicated sports enthusiast, Jim also served as a collegiate football and basketball official in the Big Ten and Mid-American conferences.--While working, officiating, and helping raise his family, he earned his master's degree at Syracuse University and his doctorate in Higher Education Administration at Wayne State University. From 1979-1987, he was President and Chancellor of Pima Community College and, in 2017, he was recognized as the first and only Chancellor Emeritus of Pima.--After leaving Pima, Jim was Vice President for Development at the University of Arizona for 18 years. As Executive Director for the first Capital Campaign, he helped raise $100 million for the UofA Foundation, followed by another campaign five years later that raised $1 billion.--In 2008, he established and served as the first director of the HSL Properties Foundation, followed by a brief career as a consultant to the Carondelet Foundation, serving Carondelet's network of hospitals.--During his professional career in Tucson, Jim was active on many boards and organizations, including: United Way of Tucson, Metropolitan Convention and Visitors Bureau, founding member of Davis Monthan DM50 board, Pima County High Tech board and Tucson Airport Authority, past member of the VIP Breakfast Club and member of the University of Arizona National Leadership Council and Tucson Country Club.--Jim was a true hero to his family, selflessly working hard his entire life to set the best example for his children and grandchildren, who will miss him terribly but know how lucky they were to have him in their lives for all this time.----Private services will be held in Michigan with a celebration of Jim's life held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Tucson Country Club. If you plan to attend, please RSVP to [email protected] by Monday, January 6, 2020.----In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to benefit the University of Arizona Foundation General Scholarship Fund. Donations can be made online (be sure to indicate Jim's name in the tribute section) or by check made payable to the University of Arizona Foundation and sent to 1111 N. Cherry Ave, PO Box 210109, Tucson, AZ 85721. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Michigan World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

