MCWILLIAMS, Saba Saba McWilliams brought a sense of joy, passion and commitment to her family, friends, and colleagues in all her endeavors. She passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019 in Santa Fe at age 82 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Saba was born March 3, 1937 in Lake Forest, Illinois and was a graduate of Sarah Lawrence College. Professionally she devoted herself to the arts working for conductor Thomas Schippers and arts organizations including the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Opera, Santa Fe Opera, San Francisco Opera, San Diego Opera and the Tucson Symphony. Saba is survived by her sisters, Barbara Chamberlin of Santa Fe and Susan Schoenfeld of Ingleside, Illinois; niece, Anne Chamberlin Siler, of Grand Junction, CO; nephews, David Alexander Chamberlin and Charles Edward McWilliams. At her request, there will be no memorial but friends are invited to make charitable contributions in her name to the Santa Fe Community Foundation or a nonprofit of your choice.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 7, 2019