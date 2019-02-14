Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
BOSTICK, Sabrina Lynn 63, of Tucson, Arizona, went to be with our Lord on February 11, 2019 after a long battle with lung disease. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry "Hank" (Ruth) Sebring and Nina (Bob) Sizemore. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, David; brothers, Monty (Trish) Sebring, Duane (Judy) and sister, Pam (Chance) Cornwell; children, Shawni Miller, Jamey (Jolie) Vidal, John III (Melissa), Daniel (Shannon); grandchildren, Donavan, Arraceli, Malia, Christianna, Abigail, Caleb, Dylan, Annisa and Annaya. Celebration of Life to be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Canyon Del Oro Baptist Church, 9200 N. Oracle Rd., Oro Valley, AZ, 85704 520-297-3900. Family request in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Gospel Rescue Mission Tucson. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 14, 2019
