CROXTON, Sadi G.



born March 7, 1932 in Hofei City, Anwhei Province, China, died at home on October 16, 2019. As a young girl she had to leave her home and family, on mainland China, going to Taipei, Taiwan where she met and married her husband, CMSgt (Ret.) William "Bil" G. Croxton in 1957. Married for almost 62 years, she accompanied Bil in his Air Force career for 31 years. Sadi is survived by two sons, Galen and Craig; five granddaughters, Katherine, Sydney, Abigail, Geneva and Grace and three great-grandchildren, Holley, Jack and Edwin. She loved to cook for people, bowl, and, at the drop of a hat, play mahjong. Over the past 18 years, Sadi fought off three different cancers, never complaining; always saying she was fine whenever asked how she was doing. A kind, no complaints, gentle soul who is, and will always be greatly missed.







