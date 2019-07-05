KELLEY, Sally Anne Ekern



Today our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother has died. Sally was also a daughter, sibling and wife to parents, sister and ex-husband who proceeded her in death. Born in San Diego she attended the University of Arizona, majoring in Physical Education while a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She had a sharp wit, keen sense of humor and limitless compassion. Sally wore many hats when it came to occupation. Those of business owner, faithful TAA employee, head hunter, executive secretary for EERA and all those in-between. Her most valued hat, the one that never left her head, however was that of proud mother to Danny (Diane), Scott (Kathi) and Kerry (Terry), grandmother to Michael (Jennifer), Trisha (Shane), Zach, Trevor, Spencer, Taylor, Logan, Caitlyn, and that of great-grandmother to Colby, Alexis, Blake, Ayven, Dawson and Brynnleigh. She was loved. She is missed. And so now it is time for our mom, grandma and great-grandma to once again rejoin the company and safety of her family, Andrew, Bluebell and Nancy, who no doubt are awaiting her arrival with bells on. We, her family, would like to thank the staff of Casa de la Luz who were relentless in their care of Sally and who patiently educated and provided warm and gentle guidance to us along the way. To her friends, please send her off with with good thoughts and warm smiles. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.







