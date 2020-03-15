Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Day "Bunny" Hanson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HANSON, Sally Day "Bunny"



2/27/1932 - 3/3/2020



Bunny, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA. At the age of two, she moved to Arizona when her parents, Chay and Sally Day decided to head west. She was raised on a cattle ranch, La Posta Quemada in Vail, Arizona. In 1958, she moved to the San Cayetano Ranch in Tumacacori and never left. She graduated from Potter School in Tucson and later attended Bennett College in New York. At Potter School, she met her future husband Walter Hanson, who was attending the Southern Arizona School for Boys.



Living on two cattle ranches in southern Arizona was quite an adventure.She was a cowgirl, mother, cowhand, rancher, farmer and homemaker. She loved the desert and was deeply committed to being a good steward of the land. She had a pioneer spirit. She didn't arrive in a covered wagon, but she could have, loving every minute of it. She loved animals and was always surrounded by them: dogs, cows, horses, peacocks, guineas and chickens. She taught all three of her children how to ride. Dad said that you couldn't be a good rider until you had fallen off a horse seven times. And, by that definition, we are all very good riders. She was a tireless worker, who also made endless lists of chores.



After her children were grown, she took up painting and had a shop in Tubac, a handmade mud adobe fortress called El Sapo that she built with her business partner, Clarence Cooper. She was very involved in Tubacand served on the board of the Tubac Chamber of Commerce. She was amember of: the Tubac Historical Society, the Tubac Historic Zone AdvisoryBoard, the Tubac Center of The Arts, the Santa Cruz Valley Citizens Council and Friends of the Santa Cruz River. She was also a member of the Santa Cruz County Cowbellles, the Vail Preservation Society, the Colonial Dames, and Junior League.



She is survived by: her children, Ann Hanson McQueen (Steven), Matthew Day Hanson (Maureen) and Robyn Hanson Cass; her grandchildren, George McQueen (Vanessa), Wes McQueen (Stephanie) and Claire Hanson and her great-grandchildren, Maya McQueen and River McQueen. At her direction, there will be a Celebration of Life to include: Memories,Mariachis, and Margaritas at her house La Casa Rosa at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in her name to the Tubac Center of The Arts or the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. Arrangements by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME.







