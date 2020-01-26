KAVATHAS, Samuel J.
87, rode off very peacefully from home, into the fiery Sunset on January 16, 2020 to be with our heavenly Father. Survived by his beautiful wife of 62 years, Ernestine Kavathas. Loving father to John (Yvonne) Kavathas, Johanna Kavathas-Noon, Katina (Michael) Contreras, Sammy Kavathas, Christina (Gregg) Mandros. Further survived by 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 9:00 a.m. Mass will follow 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Southern Arizona Cancer Care. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 26, 2020