Service Information O'Connell Family Funeral Homes 520 11th Street South Hudson , WI 54016-2149 (715)-386-3725

HERBERT, Sandra Jean



age 70, of Hudson, formerly of San Jose, CA, Marshfield, WI and Tucson, AZ, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Sandra was born one of four daughters to parents, Robert and Jeanne Baysinger in Stockton, CA. She attended school in San Jose, CA, graduating high school from Mother Butler Memorial. On June 17, 1972, Sandra married the love of her life, Timothy Herbert and together they had three boys of their own. She was a kind and loving woman who dedicated her life to raising her boys; and in return they grew up to be men that she was always proud to love. Though she especially loved spending her time with her family, Sandra could also be found reading or exploring the mountains of Tucson, AZ. Her warm and affectionate spirit will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.Sandra will remain in the hearts of her sons, Matthew (Elizabeth), Benjamin (Shannon) and Daniel (Kelsey); her grandchildren, Cassandra and Nicholas Steele and Gabriella and Isaac Herbert; her great-grandson, Bronson Steele; her twin sister, Sharon (Norm Clark) Baysinger; her sisters, Diane (Ted) Danen and Kathy (Larry) Jones; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends spanning from Christian Community Homes to Tucson, AZ and everywhere in-between. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Timothy and her parents, Robert and Jeanne. Memorial Services for Sandra are being planned for a future date. To extend an expression of sympathy, memorials are preferred to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, . Services have been entrusted to O'CONNELL FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 520 11th St. S, Hudson, WI. 715-386-3725.







